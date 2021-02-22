Fatah Hails Abbas Decree on Public Freedoms

Ramallah, MINA – The Secretary Fatah Central Committee Jibril Rajoub, had hailed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s deciree on Public Freedoms.

Speaking to Palestinian Radio, he said the decision was a “strategic measure” towards ensuring the success of elections as a democratic process that would lead to ending divisions and achieving national unity.

According to him, the decision was comprehensive and in accordance with the attitudes of all Palestinian national factions. MEMO reported.

“This means that they are committed to implementing it,” he said.

“This decree reflects an independent national will stemming from the challenges facing the Palestinian people who are enduring an occupation interested in maintaining the division,” he added.

In closing, the Fatah official hailed the presence of Egypt and other regional powers in the Palestinian dialogue. (T/R7/RE1)

