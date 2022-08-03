Fasting Ashura on 10 Muharram, Erase Sins a Year Ago

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

Entering the beginning of the Islamic New Year of Muharram 1444, God willing, we will meet the main practice, namely Fasting Ashura or sunnah fasting on the 10th of Muharram.

In the authentic hadith narrated by Muslim, it is stated that fasting in the month of Muharram is the best fasting. As mentioned from Abu Hurairah, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam said:

أَفْضَلُ الصِّيَامِ بَعْدَ رَمَضَانَ شَهْرُ اللَّهِ الْمُحَرَّمُ وَأَفْضَلُ الصَّلاَةِ بَعْدَ الْفَرِيضَةِ صَلاَةُ اللَّيْلِ

Meaning: “The most important fast after the fast of Ramadan is fasting in Allah’s month, Muharram. While the most important prayer after the obligatory prayer is the night prayer (tahajjud). (HR Muslim).

According to scholars, Muharram is called ‘Shahrullah’ (the month of Allah), it shows the glory of the month.

The purpose of fasting in the month of Allah is Fasting Ashura, the 10th of Muharram. There is also the opinion that the days in the month of Muharram.

Especially for Fasting Ashura, on the 10th of Muharram, the virtue of the reward can erase the sins of a year ago.

This is as stated in the hadith:

وَسُئِلَ عَنْ صَوْمِ يَوْمِ عَرَفَةَ فَقَالَ « يُكَفِّرُ السَّنَةَ الْمَاضِيَةَ وَالْبَاقِيَةَ ». قَالَ وَسُئِلَ عَنْ صَوْمِ يَوْمِ عَاشُورَاءَ فَقَالَ « يُكَفِّرُ السَّنَةَ الْمَاضِيَةَ

Meaning: “The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam was asked about the virtues of fasting Arafah. He replied, “Fasting of Arafah removes the sins of the past year and the year to come.” He was also asked about the privileges of Fasting ‘Ashura? He replied, “Fasting ‘Ashura removes the sins of a year ago.” (HR Muslim).

In addition to fasting Ashura on the 10th of Muharram, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam also recommended, for those who wish, they could also add fasting on the 9th of Muharram, or called Fasting Tasu’ah.

This is as mentioned in the hadith of Ibn Abbas Radhiyallahu ‘Anhuma, that when the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam did fasting on the day of ‘Ashura and advised Muslims to do it, at that time someone said,

يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ إِنَّهُ يَوْمٌ تُعَظِّمُهُ الْيَهُودُ وَالنَّصَارَى.

Meaning: “O Messenger of Allah, today (the ninth day of Muharram) is a day glorified by Jews and Christians.” Then he said:

فَإِذَا كَانَ الْعَامُ الْمُقْبِلُ – إِنْ شَاءَ اللَّهُ – صُمْنَا الْيَوْمَ التَّاسِعَ

“When next year comes – God willing (if Allah wills) – we will also fast on the ninth day.” Ibn Abbas said,

فَلَمْ يَأْتِ الْعَامُ الْمُقْبِلُ حَتَّى تُوُفِّىَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ -صلى الله عليه وسلم-.

“Not until next year, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam has passed away.” (HR Muslim).

Why should it be supplemented by fasting on the ninth day? Shaykh Imam An-Nawawi explained, the scholars said that the intention was to differ from the Jews who fasted on the 10th of Muharram only.

Hopefully, we can practice Fasting Ashura on the 10th of Muharram and get the virtue, which is to erase our sins a year ago. Amen. (T/RE1)

