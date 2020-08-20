The Virtues of Fasting on Ashura

By Ali Farkhan Tsani, Editor Senior Mi’raj News Agency (MINA), Director of Tahfizh’s School Daarut Tarbiyah Indonesian Foundation

Ibn ‘Abbas said: “I never saw the Messenger of Allah so keen to fast any day and give it priority over any other than this day, the day of ‘Ashura’, and this month, meaning Ramadhan.” [Hadith al-Bukhari]

The meaning, he intended to fast on that day in the hope of earning the reward for doing so.

The Prophet Muhammad peacep and blessing be upon him (pbuh)

صَوْمِ يَوْمِ عَرَفَةَ يُكَفِّرُ السَّنَةَ الْمَاضِيَةَ

“For fasting the day of ‘Ashura’, I hope that Allah will accept it as expiation for the year that went before.”

[Hadith Muslim]

Sheikh An-Nawawi said: “Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram.

‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas said: “When the Messenger of Allah pbuh fasted on ‘Ashura’and commanded the Muslims to fast as well, they said, ‘O Messenger of Allah, it is a day that is venerated by the Jews and Christians.’ The Messenger of Allah pbuh said, ‘If I live to see the next year, Insha Allah, we will fast on the ninth day too.’ But it so happened that the Messenger of Allah pbuh passed away before the next year came.”

[Hadith Muslim]

On this basis it may be said that there are varying degrees of fasting ‘Ashura’, the least of which is to fast only on the tenth and the best of which is to fast the ninth as well. The more one fasts in Muharram, the better it is. (A/RS2/RE1)

