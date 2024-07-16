Fasting on the 10th of Muharram Erase Sins of One Year Ago

By Ali Farkhan Tsani, Da’i of Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School

Currently, we have entered the beginning of the Islamic New Year of Muharram 1446 Hijriah, and God willing, we will encounter a significant practice, namely fasting on the Day of Ashura or the recommended fasting on the 10th of Muharram.

In a sahih hadith narrated by Muslim, it is mentioned that fasting in the month of Muharram is among the most virtuous acts of fasting. As narrated from Abu Hurairah, the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said:

“The best fasting after Ramadan is in Allah’s month, Muharram, and the best prayer after obligatory ones is the night prayer.” (Narrated by Muslim).

According to scholars, Muharram is referred to as ‘Syahrullah’ (Allah’s month), signifying the greatness of this month.

The purpose of fasting in Allah’s month refers to the fasting of Ashura, which is fasting on the 10th of Muharram. Some also argue it includes fasting on other days of the month of Muharram.

Regarding the fasting of Ashura on the 10th of Muharram, its virtue is such that it can expiate sins from the previous year, as mentioned in the hadith:

“And the Prophet was asked about the virtue of fasting on the day of Arafah. He replied, ‘It expiates the sins of the preceding year and the coming year.’ He was also asked about the virtue of fasting on the day of Ashura. He replied, ‘It expiates the sins of the preceding year.'” (Narrated by Muslim).

Regarding the origin of fasting Ashura during the time of the Prophet, it is mentioned in a hadith:

“The Prophet, peace be upon him, arrived in Medina and saw the Jews fasting on the day of Ashura. He asked, ‘What is this?’ They replied, ‘This is a good day, the day when Allah saved the Children of Israel from their enemies, so Moses fasted on this day out of gratitude.’ The Prophet then said, ‘I have more right to Moses than you do.’ So he fasted on that day and ordered the Muslims to fast on that day.” (Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim).

In addition to fasting on the 10th of Muharram, the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, also recommended fasting on the 9th of Muharram, known as Tasu’a.

This is mentioned in a hadith from Ibn Abbas that when the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, fasted on the day of Ashura and encouraged the Muslims to do so, some people said, ‘O Messenger of Allah, this is a day that is revered by the Jews and Christians.’

The Prophet replied, ‘If I live until the next year, I will certainly fast on the ninth day.’ But the Prophet didn’t live until the next year. (Narrated by Muslim).

Why did he recommend adding fasting on the ninth day? Imam An-Nawawi explained that the scholars said it was to be different from the Jews, who fast only on the 10th of Muharram.

Thus, these are the virtues of fasting on the 10th of Muharram, preceded by fasting on Tasu’a on the 9th of Muharram.

May we practice it and benefit from its virtue, which is to eliminate our sins from the past year. Aameen. (T/RE1/P2)

