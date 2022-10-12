Fascist Israeli Lawmaker, Settlers Raid Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with dozens of Israeli Jewish fanatics on Wednesday broke into occupied Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from the Israeli forces.

Local sources told WAFA that dozens of settlers, led by Ben-Gvir, raided the Islamic holy site, took provocative tours and peformed Talmudic rituals, in celebration of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

More than 1032 settlers yesterday raided al-Aqsa mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites, performing illegal rituals in a Muslim-only holy place while police kept Palestinians away from them.

This came at the same time fife was disrupted in occupied Jerusalem’s Shufat refugee camp and Anata town for the last days after the Israeli occupation authorities decided to collectively punish more than 130,000 Palestinian residents of these two neighborhoods by locking them in following a shooting attack at an army checkpoint at the camp’s entrance on Saturday night that left one soldier dead and another critically wounded.

The fanatics seek to change the decades-old status quo at the Mosque by forcing their right-wing government to allow them to freely perform prayers inside the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and eventually build a Jewish temple on the site, a step officials warn could lead to an explosion and religious strife in the holy city. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)