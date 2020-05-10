Family’s Indonesian Crew Ship Asks Investigation to Long Xing Vessel

South Sumatera, MINA – Ari’s family (25), one of the crew ship of Long Xing 629 China fishing vassel whose body was burried in the sea, ask that his son’s case thoroughly investigated.

Ari is a resident of Serdang Menang Village, Sirah Pulau Padang District, Ogan Komering Ilir (OKI), South Sumatra. He is a neighbor of the village with Sepri, another resident whose body was also dissolved into the sea by the ship where they worked.

Ari himself has only worked at Long Xing 629 for 14 months.

According to the family, they demanded that their son’s death be immediately investigated thoroughly. Moreover, the prohibition of Ari’s body without the consent of the family.

Juriah, Ari’s father, who lived in Serdang Menang Village, Sirah District, Padang Island, OKI, claimed to know that his son died after being called by someone who claimed to be Ari’s boss in Jakarta.

In the call the person asked Juriah to go to Jakarta.

“The second one is asking for an account with me, in the end three days later sent me to Jakarta, (apparently) my child died,” said Juriah as quoted from Kompas on Sunday, May 10.

Juriah explained her son Ari, who is currently 25 years old, had been working on the ship for 14 months.

Ari worked abroad as a migrant worker after being invited by a man from their village who lived in Java.

That person came to their village to look for people who wanted to work on ships overseas.

“At that time, there were six people willing to accept the offer, one of them is Ari and his close friend Jefri,” said Juriah.

Juriah said during 14 months of work Ari only once sent money as much as Rp.10 million.

In addition, during work, Ari also never contacted and also could not be reached by the family.

“Never call and we also can’t call sir,” explained Juriah while looking down.

“We are not happy, sir, we ask that the case be investigated,” demanded Juriah.

While Ari’s mother, Rohani, said that Ari was a good son and liked to help parents.

When asking for permission to leave Ari said he wanted to help ease the burden on the family.

“Ari is a good son and likes to help parents,” Rohani recalls.

Rohani also demanded that the rights of Ari’s children while working such as salaries and other benefits including insurance be paid immediately to them according to their rights. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)