Expecting Hamas to Fire Rockets, Israeli Occupation Prepares for New Aggression on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – According to the Hebrew “Walla” website, Israeli military sources revealed that the prevailing assessments of the occupation army indicate that Hamas will not hesitate in the upcoming days to renew firing rockets towards the Israeli settlements, as a result of the lack of any progress in the contacts aimed at establishing the truce between the two sides.

The military correspondent of the site, Amir Bakhbout, confirmed that there are no doubts among the leaders of the Israeli occupation army and the intelligence service that Hamas will eventually realize that the Israeli occupation is determined to change the equation and the mechanism for conducting negotiations, and that it will continue to respond to any attack from launching incendiary balloons to rockets. MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

On the other hand, according to the Israeli assessments that Bakhbout explained, Hamas does not intend to bargain, but rather will insist on the criteria it set in the file of the prisoner exchange deal, as well as in the file of money transfer.

“The Palestinian factions are ready for any friction, and they will not hesitate to move from launching incendiary balloons and demonstrations at the separation fence on the Gaza borders to launching rockets,” he said.

Bakhbut confirmed that the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Aviv Kohavi, ordered to prepare for a new aggression on the Gaza Strip that will last for days, and to increase the readiness of the Iron Dome batteries.

Israel and the Palestinian resistance had reached an unconditional ceasefire agreement, after 11 days of the Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip last month, and the resistance responded with hundreds of missiles that targeted Israeli towns in response to the violations of the occupation against the people and holy places of the occupied Jerusalem. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)