Excavations Under Al-Aqsa Mosque Causes Disasters: Palestinian FM

Ramallah, MINA – Large-scale excavations at the bottom of Al-Aqsa Mosque continue to be carried out by Israel has caused dangers and negative impacts on the building and housing of surrounding residents.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that the action had caused cracks in the streets and mosque walls. In addition, residents’ houses were also affected.

“The effects of the excavation have been disastrous especially in winter. A number of them have occurred in several residents’ homes and their shops, in addition to water leakage,” the ministry said as quoted by the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Wednesday.

The act was also a crime against international law. Therefore, Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the international community to form a fact-finding committee in order to find out and stop the violations committed by Israel related to excavations under the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)