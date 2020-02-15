Evacuation Team Find 12 Victims of Helicopter Crash in Papua

Papua, MINA – The Indonesia Military (TNI) finally succeeded in evacuating 12 victims of MI-17 helicopter crash in Oksibil, Papua. The evacuation team successfully reached the fall location of helicopter with registration number HA 5138.

The Evacuation Coordinator, Infantry Colonel Binsar Sianipar told his team arrived at the location after walking around 5 hours from the base camp they had established on Thursday.

As it is known, the evacuation team was transported using helicopters and lowered by rope to the base camp point, thus quoted by detik on Saturday, February 15.

“The team also managed to find the twelve bodies of the victims, all of whom were around the location of the pieces of body aircraft,” Binsar told reporters on Friday.

Binsar said nine bodies were identified from the clothes and the attributes they wore. “While three more bodies are still needed further identification process,” he continued.

Binsar explained that all the bodies would be handed over to the forensic team to be examined in detail after being evacuated.

“It is planned that tomorrow we will begin the evacuation of the body. The team will bring it down to a point that can be reached by our helicopters. For further evacuation by air”, Binsar explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)