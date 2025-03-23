SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Deadly Wildfires in South Korea, Killing Four and Displacing 1,500 Residents

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Wildfires (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Seoul, MINA – At least four people have died, six have been injured, and around 1,500 residents have been evacuated due to wildfires sweeping through South Korea’s southeastern region, according to local media reports on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The fire, which started in Sancheong County on Friday, has since spread to three other areas, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported. All the victims were found in Sancheong, with five in serious condition. Approximately 1,500 residents have been evacuated so far.

Firefighters reportedly face challenges in controlling the blaze, and authorities have deployed over 30 helicopters to assist in extinguishing the flames.

By early Sunday morning, authorities stated that around 30% of the wildfire in Sancheong had been contained. Lee Han-kyung, deputy chief of the disaster control tower, said the fires were spreading rapidly due to dry conditions.

So far, about 3,286 hectares of land, equivalent to around 4,600 soccer fields, have burned. Over 1,000 hectares have been destroyed in Euiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, and Sancheong. Firefighters continue to struggle to put out the fires across four areas in the southeastern region as of Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the South Korean government declared a state of national disaster due to the severity of the wildfires. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

