EU Offers Assistance to Organize Palestinian Elections

Brussels, MINA – The Palestinian Ambassador to the European Union, Abdul Rahim Al-Farra, said the European Union offered financial and logistical assistance to hold a Palestinian general election.

During an interview with Radio Voice of Palestine on Thursday, Al-Farra said the European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell stated this in a telephone conversation with the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, MEMO reported.

Al-Farra added that during the talks Borrell reaffirmed the EU’s position on the Palestinian issue.

He affirmed his support for establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders in accordance with a two-state solution, as well as his rejection of the concept of the “Deal of the Century” and illegal Israeli settlements.

The EU official also expressed support for holding an international peace conference, in accordance with Abbas’ ideas.

Palestine’s two largest factions, Fatah and Hamas agreed to hold the first elections in Palestine after the last election nearly 15 years ago.

Voting is scheduled in the next six months, under the agreement of Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniya.

The agreement was reached at a meeting held in Istanbul, Turkey, after Abbas asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support Palestinian reconciliation efforts in an effort to unite Palestinian ranks against the US Middle East plan and normalization between the two Arab states – the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and Israel. (T/RE)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)