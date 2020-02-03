EU Condemns US Middle East Peace Plan, Urges Two-State Solution

Amman, MINA – The head of European Union (EU) foreign policy condemned the Middle East peace plan announced by the United States.

Josep Borrell expressed his criticism when meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and King Abdullah in Amman to discuss bilateral relations and regional development on Sunday, February 2.

“The US plan challenges many internationally agreed parameters: the 1967 borders, as agreed by both parties, where an independent and viable Israeli and Palestinian state live side by side in peace, security and mutual recognition,” Borell said, as quotes by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday, February 3.

According to him, Jordan and the European Union are aware that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the longest, most painful and complex conflicts in history.

“Experience over the past 50 years has shown that without agreement among all parties, no peace plan has a chance of success. To find a sustainable way forward, both parties need to return to the negotiating table, “Borrell said in a statement to Jordanian television.

He said the European Union and Jordan shared a commitment to a two-state solution and respected international law.

“We need a solution that can be accepted by both parties in this long-term conflict,” Borell said.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced what he called a “peace plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” at a press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without the presence of Palestinian representatives.

In the announcement, Trump referred to Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel.

The plan called “Deal of the Century” unilaterally overturned previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and granted almost all Israeli demands. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)