Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency

Addis Ababa, MINA – Ethiopia on Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective immediately.

The decision came after an extraordinary meeting of the council of ministers amid escalating clashes with the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Army – Shene (OLA-shene).

Over the last couple of weeks, TPLF fighters have made gains, capturing new territories and strategic towns deep in the Amhara and Afar regions, Anadolu Agency reported.

Eye witnesses who came to safe areas from the war zones told Anadolu Agency that intense fighting continued to rage.

Wednesday will mark one year since the TPLF forces attacked army bases stationed across the northern Tigray region, triggering armed conflict.

On June 29, the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral cease-fire and pulled out its troops from Tigray, after which the rebel forces expanded into the neighboring Amhara and Afar.

Millions have been internally displaced due to the conflict, according to the UN, warning of humanitarian catastrophe.

The Horn of Africa country’s parliament is expected to endorse the state of emergency measures within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued a notice calling on people to get the firearms that they possess registered.

According to a later statement by the council of ministers, the state of emergency will be overseen by a central command, which will have the authority to order a closure of communications services or limit public transport whenever and wherever it sees fit.

The central command may also compel citizens of age to take part in military training towards urgent deployment, read the statement released in the Amharic language.

It may also limit movement, detain suspects without court order, and impose curfews, according to the statement.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)