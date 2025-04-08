Israel’s Ambassador Expelled from African Union Conference on Rwandan Genocide

Addis Ababa, MINA – Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Avraham Neguise, was expelled on Monday from a conference on the Rwandan genocide organized by the African Union in Addis Ababa, Anadolu Agency reported.

A statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Neguise was removed after multiple member states refused to participate in the event alongside him.

The ministry also criticized remarks made by Mahmoud Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, during the conference.

“It is outrageous that at an event commemorating the victims of the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, to which the Israeli ambassador in Addis Ababa was invited, [Youssouf] chose to introduce anti-Israel political elements,” the statement read.

In July 2021, Israel announced it had rejoined the African Union as an observer member. However, tensions have persisted, particularly regarding its policies in Palestine.

Neguise, a former lawmaker for Israel’s ruling Likud Party, has served as Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia since August 2024.

In February 2023, another Israeli diplomat was expelled from the 36th African Union summit of heads of state in Addis Ababa. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

