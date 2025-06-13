Explosions Heard in Tehran Amid Reports of Israeli Strikes on Iran

Tehran, MINA – Explosions were reported in and around Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Monday, sparking widespread speculation and concern. The origin of the blasts remains unconfirmed, according to Islamic Republik News Agency (IRNA) reported.

However, Israeli media are reporting that the Israeli regime has begun conducting military strikes against Iranian targets.

According to The Times of Israel, Israeli Minister of Military Affairs Israel Katz stated that the regime was launching strikes on Iran. Alongside this announcement, Israel reportedly declared a state of emergency nationwide, escalating fears of a broader regional conflict.

The reports of explosions in Tehran have not been officially verified by Iranian authorities, and no formal confirmation has been released regarding the extent or targets of the alleged strikes.

This development comes amid heightened tensions, following warnings by Iranian officials who previously stated that any violation of Iranian sovereignty would trigger severe and wide-reaching consequences. Iran has consistently emphasized that its response to aggression would be swift and devastating. []

