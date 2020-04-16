Erekat : Britain, Japan And Norwey Reject Israel Annexation Plan

Ramallah, MINA – Secretary General of the PLO Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat on Wednesday (15/4) announced that Britain, Japan and Norway confirmed their rejection to the Israel’s plan to annex parts of the Palestinian West Bank.

“During talks with international parties, Britain, Japan and Norway repeated their rejection of annexation and reiterated their continued support for UNRWA,” Erekat tweeted, WAFA reports.

Commenting on his telephone conversation with the British Deputy Minister, James Cleverly, Erekat posted on twirtter, “Britain supports a world order based on rules, international law and, therefore, opposes the annexation of occupied Palestine.”

The PLO officials also made phone calls with Japanese Middle Eastern envoy Masaharu Kono and Norwegian Envoy for Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.

Commenting on his telephone call with Kono, Erekat said that the Japanese diplomat “expressed his country’s rejection of the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Regarding his call with Wennesland, Erekat said that Norwegian diplomats “reaffirmed their support for international law and opposition to the annexation of occupied Palestinian territories.”

He also expressed his appreciation for Norway’s “principled support” for UN aid agencies and the Palestinian government in efforts to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak. (T/R7/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)