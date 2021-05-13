Erdogan Urges Deployment of International Forces to Protect Palestinians

Ankara, MINA – The idea of ​​sending international troops to protect Palestinian civilians from Israeli aggression must be followed up immediately, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement that Turkish President Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke by phone about bilateral relations and regional issues, particularly Israel’s attacks on Palestine.

During the talks, the two presidents discussed the latest developments in Palestine as well as the delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine to Turkey. Thus, it was quoted from Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Calling on the global community to provide “strong and deterrent” lessons to Israel, Erdogan said Turkey had expressed its strong reaction to Israeli attacks on Jerusalem, Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

The Turkish president welcomed the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement on UN parameters and a two-state solution in Palestine, and Erdogan said it was an important message to show that Ankara and Moscow have the same attitude about developments in Jerusalem.

He urged the UN Security Council to get involved in this matter and give a clear message to Israel to stop its attacks on Palestine before this crisis develops any further.

Erdogan said he was confident Turkey and Russia would show close cooperation on these topics at the United Nations.

Russian President Putin, for his part, wished the Turkish people a happy Eid.

At least 48 Palestinians have been killed and 304 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip amid tensions across the Palestinian territories after Israeli police stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked worshipers holding out there.

Five Israelis were also killed and 45 others injured in Palestinian rocket fire.

Tensions have risen since last week after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah area of ​​East Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)