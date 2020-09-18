Select Language

Emirates to Resume Flying to 15 African Destinations by October

Photo: thenational.ae

Dubai, MINA – The UAE carrier, Emirates will resume normal flights to 15 destinations in Africa, starting with Luanda in Angola from Oct. 1, the airline said in a statement, Arab News reported.

Flights to Luanda will operate once a week, and tickets are already available for booking.
The move comes as international travel gradually returns following months of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Emirates said they are working with UAE authorities “to take a measured and phased approach to flight resumption and rebuilding connections between Dubai and the world.”

The UAE earlier announced the reopening of Dubai for international travelers, given strict health measures including screenings and quarantine procedures.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

