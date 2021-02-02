Embassy Appeal to Indonesian Citizens in Myanmar Remain Calm

Yangon, MINA – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Yangon ensures that all Indonesian citizens are in a healthy and safe condition.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Yangon has communicated with the knots of the Indonesian people. So far, Indonesian citizens in Myanmar are in a healthy and safe condition,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release received by MINA on Tuesday.

The Indonesian Embassy in Yangon has also issued an appeal to all Indonesian citizens to remain calm, vigilant, keep a close watch on developments in the security situation and minimize non-essential activities at home.

The number of Indonesian citizens who are recorded as living in Myanmar is around 500 people. The majority of these Indonesian citizens work in the oil and gas sector, factories, the garment industry, and ship crews.

Myanmar’s military has imposed a state of emergency for a year since the arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a number of figures from the National League for Democracy (NLD) party on Monday.

The enactment was mentioned by pro-military television Myawaddy TV, which quoted the Constitution that the army can take over control in an emergency, as quoted by Channel News Asia.

Apart from declaring a state of emergency and arresting Suu Kyi on charges of “election fraud”, the military also handed over power to Commander Min Aung Hlaing.

The reason for the takeover of power was the government’s failure to act on the “election fraud” last November, as well as the failure to postpone elections due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hours before the parliamentary session, internet lines and telephone services to the capital Naypyitaw were interrupted. Likewise, government TV did not operate. Meanwhile, soldiers were on guard at several points in Yangon. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)