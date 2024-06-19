Eighteen Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Bombardment in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Eighteen civilians have been killed since dawn Wednesday in the Israeli bombardment of different areas in the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

Medical sources reported that two houses in the new camp west of the Nuseirat in the central Strip.

Apache helicopters also bombarded the eastern areas of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Several civilians were also killed and dozens of others were injured during the predawn hours today in violent Israeli shelling that targeted Gaza City and the tent city of al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where thousands of internally displaced persons are seeking shelter. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)