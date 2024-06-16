Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed in South Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

In a brief statement, the Israeli military said eight soldiers died in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, one of whom was Captain Wasim Mahmoud, deputy company commander in the 601st Battalion of the Combat Engineer Brigade, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Israeli army data, the number of soldiers killed since the start of the war on October 7 has risen to 658, including 306 soldiers in ground fighting that began on October 27.

The data also shows that 3,835 officers and soldiers have been injured since the start of the war, including 1,936 in ground combat.

However, this figure is believed to be far less than the actual number of dead and injured. The Israeli military has a non-transparent policy in announcing the number of casualties on their side in every war that occurs.

The Israeli military did not provide details about the location of the latest deaths of its soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip. But earlier on Saturday, Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that “at dawn on the Day of Arafah, our fighters executed a joint ambush on enemy vehicles attacking in the Saudi neighborhood of Tal al-Sultan, west of Rafah. ”

Nearly 37,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces since October last year, most of them women and children, and nearly 85,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months after Israel’s offensive, much of Gaza has been devastated by a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel has been accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operations in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians sought refuge from war before it was invaded on May 6. (T/RE1/P2)

