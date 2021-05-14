Egyptian Delegation Discuss Ceasefire with Israeli Officials

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Egyptian delegation is in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials as part of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the escalating conflict with Gaza, Egyptian intelligence officials said on Thursday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to provide information to the media. Arab News reported.

Previously, the delegation had met Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip first, they said, then crossed into Israel by land.

Egypt has played a mediating role in the past between the two sides.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry, condemned Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territories, via a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi.

He said it was important for both sides to avoid escalation and avoid using military means, according to the reading of the call. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)