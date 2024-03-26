UN Security Council Adopts Immediate Cease-fire Resolution in Gaza for Ramadan

New York, MINA – The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza Strip for the month of Ramadan, leading to “a lasting sustainable” cease-fire, Anadolu Agency reports.

As many as 14 countries voted in favor of the resolution, presented by 10 elected members of the Council, while the US abstained from voting.

The resolution called for an “immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire.”

It also demanded the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs.”

The formal text said the parties should comply with their obligations under international law in relation to all persons they detain.

The resolution emphasized the “urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip and reiterates its demand for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale,” in line with international humanitarian law as well as Security Council resolutions. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)