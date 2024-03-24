Russia, China Veto US Draft Resolution on Gaza at UN Security Council

New York, MINA – Russia and China exercised their veto power today on a US draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council regarding Gaza. The draft resolution did not directly call for a ceasefire but expressed its support for ongoing international efforts to achieve a ceasefire, Wafa reports.

Eleven members voted in favor of the US resolution, while Russia, China, and Algeria opposed it, and Guyana abstained from voting.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stated before the vote that the United States had repeatedly promised to reach an agreement to stop the hostilities in Gaza. He noted that the United States has finally realized the need for a ceasefire, after more than 32,000 people in Gaza have already been killed.

He pointed out that the United States is trying to “sell a product” to the Council by using the word “necessary” in its resolution, indicating that “this is not enough,” and the Council must “demand a ceasefire.”

Nebenzya added that the text did not include any call for a ceasefire, accusing the US administration of “deliberately misleading the international community.”

He further stated that the draft resolution is merely manipulating American voters by falsely calling for a ceasefire.

Nebenzya pointed out that an alternative resolution, which is “a balanced and non-political document,” is being circulated by some other members of the Council.

This is the ninth time the Security Council has convened to vote on a resolution regarding the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7th. The Council has adopted two resolutions on the situation, Resolution 2712 and Resolution 2720. Washington has used its veto power against three draft resolutions, two of which called for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)