Imaam Yakhsyallah Highlights Implementation of UN Resolution on Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur highlighted the implementation of the UN resolution that urges the Zionist Israel to leave the Palestinian territory.

“The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution that requires Israel to leave Palestinian land. So we must monitor this so that it can be implemented,” he said in the 16th Anniversary of Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in Cibubur, Bekasi on Sunday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah emphasized that the Palestinian issue is a humanitarian matter. So it is the obligation of all humans to eliminate all forms of colonialism and oppression wherever they are, including in Palestine.

In his book entitled “The Land of Palestine Belongs to the Palestinian People” he emphasized that the UN resolution is a mandate that must be implemented by all parties in order to create justice and world peace.

He also emphasized the importance of literacy about Palestine as a basis for the struggle. With the right knowledge and understanding, someone will be able to defend and fight properly.

The UN General Assembly on September 18, 2024 adopted a resolution that requires Israel to leave Palestinian land because it is an illegal act.

The resolution was approved by 124 countries. While 48 abstained and 14 countries rejected the resolution, including the US, Israel and others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)