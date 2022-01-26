Egyptian Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza Holds International Workshop on Reconstructing City

Gaza, MINA – On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the Egyptian Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza held an international workshop on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, in the presence of a delegation from Egypt and with the participation of official European delegations representing a number of European Union countries.

The workshop, which was held at the Al-Mashtal Hotel in Gaza, in the presence of European delegations, reviewed the reality of the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in various aspects, as well as the details of the reconstruction projects implemented by Egypt in Gaza and the progress of their implementation, MINA’s Contribor in Gaza reported.

It is scheduled to sign contracts for the second phase of Gaza reconstruction projects implemented by Egypt during the next few days.

The workshop aims to inform international delegations about the Egyptian reconstruction projects that will be implemented in the Gaza Strip, as well as urging the international community and donors to participate in the reconstruction process of the Strip with the aim of improving the living conditions in Gaza. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)