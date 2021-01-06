Egypt Signs Reconciliation Agreement with Qatar

Cairo MINA – Egypt signed a reconciliation agreement with Qatar, at the GCC summit, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday evening.

The ministry said the country “appreciates every sincere effort made to achieve reconciliation between the Arab quartet countries and Qatar.” Al Jazeera reported.

The agreement would consolidate Arab actions in the face of regional challenges, he said, and lauded the reconciliation efforts between the Arab quartet and Qatar, which Kuwait mediated.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister had said on Monday that Saudi Arabia and its three Arab allies agreed to restore full ties with Qatar.

The remarks came after Gulf leaders signed a “solidarity and stability” agreement in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced the reopening of its land border with Qatar after a three-and-a-half year dispute that saw Saudi, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar.

UAE officials say rebuilding trust is necessary to end the Gulf dispute. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)