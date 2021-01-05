Saudi Arabia Reopens Its Borders with Qatar

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and land and sea borders with Qatar starting on Monday, said Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah.

The decision is the first step to ending the dispute that has led to Saudi, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt boycotting Doha, Arab News reported.

“Based on the proposal of (Kuwaiti Emir) Sheikh Nawaf, it was agreed to open the air, land and sea boundaries between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar, starting tonight,” Ahmad Nasser said via state TV.

The announcement came on the eve of the Gulf States Summit (GCC) in AlUla led by King Salman.

Qatar said Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad would attend the summit for the first time since the row erupted.

The Qatar boycott was launched in 2017 because Qatar was deemed to have supported acts of terrorism. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)