Bahrain Wants to End Regional Dispute with Qatar

Manama, MINA – Bahrain is calling for an end to regional disputes, between Qatar and the four countries that may subside ahead of the Gulf Summit next month.

Manama’s Supreme Defense Council chaired by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa convened on Wednesday and expressed the need “to end regional conflicts and disputes in a peaceful manner,” according to the official Bahrain news agency (BNA).

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar and started its economic blockade in June 2017. Qatar is seen as too close to Iran and funding radical Islamic movements, a series of allegations denied by the Doha Government, The New Arab reported.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – made up of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar will meet on January 5 in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said a resolution was in sight.

Egypt and the UAE have since given their public support for the negotiations although diplomatic sources say the UAE is reluctant to compromise. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)