Egypt Condemns New Israeli West Bank Settlemens Project

Cairo, MINA – Egypt’s foreign ministry has condemned an Israeli project to build 780 new settlement units in the West Bank, labeling the campaign a “new violation of international legitimacy decisions.”

Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez stressed Egypt’s “complete rejection” of the continuation of settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, urging a “complete cessation” of settlement building, Arab News reported.

Hafez said that Egypt was concerned that the project could undermine the possibility of a two-state solution and add challenges to advancing the peace process and resuming negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

The Israeli government earlier approved the country’s plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank.

The Times of Israel reported that Israel approved the construction of about 800 housing units in the West Bank, just three days before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday plans to build on territory that Israel occupied in the War of 1967 — land that Palestine seek as part of a future state.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)