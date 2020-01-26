Earthquake in East Turkey: 29 Dead, 1,243 Injured

Ankara, MINA – The death toll from the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday has risen to 29 dead and 1,243 others injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The earthquake occurred on Friday night at 8:55 local time (1755 GMT) in Elazig province at a depth of 6.75 kilometers and followed by 401 aftershocks, according to AFAD.

The Kandilli Research Institute and the Kandilli Earthquake Research University of Bogazici have revised the magnitude of vibrations from 6.8 to 6.5 on the Richter Scale (SR). China Org reports on Sunday.

AFAD noted that the search and rescue operation was underway in the debris of three buildings in the city center.

Turkish national broadcast shows live footage of rescuers pulling someone out of the rubble 20 hours after the earthquake.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 128 people continue to be treated in hospitals, and 34 of them were treated intensively, but none were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a total of 814 prisoners in a prison in the neighboring province of Adiyaman were transferred to other prisons in the region after severe damage was detected in the building.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meanwhile, canceled his activities in Istanbul and traveled to Elazig.

He attended the funeral of a mother and child who lost their lives under the rubble of their collapsed building. Erdogan also visited several people who were injured in the hospital.

The city of Istanbul and several other cities across the country launched a relief campaign, announcing the list of items most needed for earthquake victims through social media. (T/RE1)

