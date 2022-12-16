Dubai Launches First Driverless Truck Trial in UAE

Dubai, MINA – In line with Dubai’s efforts to become a world smart mobility center, Dubai South on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Evocargo for the trial launch of the first driverless truck in the UAE, for cargo in the main development Logistics District.

The ultimate goal of this trial is to enable Evocargo to modify and redesign the EVO.1 specifically for the MENA region, Gulf Today reported.

During the trial period, remote operators will be placed in the Control Center to manage the platform. The center, located in Dubai South Logistics District, includes a suite of software to monitor EVO.1 operation, check the serviceability of sensors and identify faults.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Dubai South Logistics District and Andrey Bolshakov, Founding CEO of Evocargo, attended the MoU signing ceremony.

South Dubai is the emirate’s largest single city major development focused on aviation, logistics and real estate. Dubai-headquartered Evocargo is a logistics service provider that develops and delivers electric autonomous transport platforms.

Dubai is a global logistics hub with unrivaled shipping capacity and connectivity. Refining electric and driverless truck technology for the region will help further reduce its carbon footprint and strengthen the city’s green credentials.

Unlike other city and country initiatives which focus solely on enabling private, driverless vehicles, the Dubai Driverless Transport Strategy is multimodal and includes targeting all seven modes of the public transport fleet, including metro, trams, buses, taxis, sea transport, cable cars and shuttles pick-up.

When fully implemented, this strategy will help reduce transportation costs by 44 per cent or AED900 million, save AED1.5 billion through reducing environmental pollution and AED18 billion through increasing the efficiency of the transport sector by 20 per cent.

“We are pleased to enter into a strategic agreement with Evocargo to launch the UAE’s first autonomous trial, establish a new global benchmark and consolidate the leadership status of the country’s logistics sector. As well as increasing operational efficiency, our partnership will help improve supply chain operations and achieve sustainability. In the Logistics District, we are mandated to support the industry and accelerate the UAE’s fast-growing logistics sector,” said Mohsen Ahmad.

Andrey Bolshakov said, this is Evocargo’s first foray into autonomous vehicles in a global multimodal logistics platform. This trial is an important milestone for the company as it opens up opportunities to expand our products in the strategic Middle East and Asian markets.

The driverless platform’s lifting capacity is 2 tons, and can accommodate up to six EUR pallets traveling at 25 km/h for up to 200 km. Charging the vehicle for a full day of operation takes from 40 minutes to six hours, depending on the outlet.

The EVO.1 platform security system has four levels: computer vision of space around the vehicle, automatic diagnostic system, remote stop system and standby pneumatic braking system.

The effective fleet management of the EVO.1 autopilot system improves cargo transportation efficiency while significantly reducing truck downtime. Robotization and the use of electricity and hydrogen fuel cells instead of conventional fuels offer cost efficiencies.

Evocargo has 37 protected inventions and technologies.The Evocargo patent covers algorithms for visual positioning, automatic mapping, calibration and integration of sensors and cameras, methods for selecting safety speeds, and parameters for dynamic models. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)