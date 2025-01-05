Dozens Rally in Tel Aviv to Condemn Israel’s Genocidal War on Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Dozens of Israelis demonstrated outside the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on Sunday to condemn Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

“Child killers,” protesters chanted as soldiers entered the Kirya base, which houses the Defense Ministry headquarters, Israel’s Army Radio reported, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The protests come amid growing anger over Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 45,700 people have been killed since then, most of them women and children, and more than 108,000 others have been injured, according to local health authorities.

The victims include at least 1,091 Palestinian babies, including 238 newborns, according to figures released by the Gaza government media office. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)