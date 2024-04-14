Dozens of People Succeed in Reaching Northern Gaza Strip Despite Restrictions

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army on Sunday shelled hundreds of displaced Palestinians trying to return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that Israeli artillery shelling targeted hundreds of displaced Palestinians during their attempts to return to the northern Gaza Strip. There were no initial reports of casualties.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on X: “Reports on Israeli army forces allowing the return of the Palestinian population to the northern Gaza Strip area are false and completely baseless rumors.”

“The Israeli army does not allow the return of residents, neither through Salah al-Din Street nor through Al-Rashid Street Street.”

Adraee warned the Palestinians against approaching the Israeli forces operating in the northern Gaza Strip.

“The northern Gaza Strip is still a war zone and we will not allow a return to it,” he added.

Hundreds of Palestinians are trying to return to northern Gaza via the Al-Rashid Street and very few of them, all of them women and children, succeeded in reaching the northern Gaza Strip, according to Anadolu Agency.

Witnesses confirmed that the Israeli army asked them to return to the southern Gaza Strip and fired smoke bombs at them to prevent them from reaching the north.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Octber 7, 2023. More than 33,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 76,400 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)