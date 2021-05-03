Dozens of Palestinian Demonstrans Block Israeli Forces in Sheikh Jarrah

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian on Sunday night, May 2 blocked Israeli forces at a parade in the city of Jerusalem.

Demonstrans rejected the expulsion of Palestinian families from heikh Jarrah neighborhood from their own homes for the benefit of Jewish settlers.

Wafa News Agency reported on May 3, dozens of activists and Palestinian participated in the parade and expressed their rejection for occupation, shouted slogans against the settlement and displacement of the population.

The participants called for increased popular resistance in the neighborhood and worked to intensify solidarity with its people.

“We have been target to the worst ethnic cleansing in Jerusalem,” the report said.

Beforehand on May 2, Israel Supreme Court postponed a decision on Jerusalem families to be evicted from their homes in Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, supported the settlement association, and gave the two sides four days to reach an agreement between them, before a final decision. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)