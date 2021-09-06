Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Select Language

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday, under strict protection from the Israeli occupation police.

Local sources said that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa through the Mughrabi Gate, in the form of groups, and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards, until they left it through Bab Al-Silsila, Wafa reported.

According to the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, the occupation and its settlers carried out 23 incursions into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, during the month of August.

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, the preacher of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Ahmed Hussein, had called on Palestinian to travel to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and bind in it.

The statements of the Grand Mufti came in response to the calls of the alleged “temple” organizations and their followers to participate in mass incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

