Dozens of Children Martyred Due to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of victims who died as a result of Israeli aggression in Gaza had increased to 28 martyrs, including 10 children and a woman.

In addition, the injured victim also increased to 152 people. It was quoted from Quds Press on Tuesday.

From Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon, Israeli warplanes continued to launch attacks in several areas in the Gaza Strip.

The Quds Press correspondent said Israsl warplanes bombed a house on Al-Nafaq Street, in the center of Gaza City, belonging to the leader of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Iyad Asharir, near the “Mahmoud Tawalbeh” mosque, causing three martyrs and several injuries.

He added that among the martyrs there were the leaders of Al-Qassami, a girl and a woman.

Israeli warplanes also bombed the Al-Rantisi site, near the Al-Tawam Roundabout, the Al-Zaitoun neighborhood and the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)