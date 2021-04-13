Don’t Let Ramadan Pass, Meaningless Wasted

Don’t Leave Rama

By: Kurnia M. Hudzaifah, Journalist of MINA

The holy month of Ramadan is a time of longing for all Muslims, in which the month of Ramadan we fast for one month and perform obligatory prayers and sunnah.

Ramadan is the most special month among the other months, it would be a loss if we let this holy month of pass by without practicing even every practice its rewards are multiplied.

Surah Al-Baqarah verse 183 is a verse that is famous in the ears of Muslims. A lot of lectures about Ramadan use this verse.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلون

Meaning: “O you who believe, it is obligatory for you to fast as it was obligatory on those before you so that you are cautious.” (Surah Al-Baqarah /2:183).

Don’t let this holy month pass by leaving meaningless, even though there is a door of blessing in it. Until time runs like the wind goes so fast, if we are slow to respond.

Moreover, this year in the month of Ramadan we still have to comply with the Covid-19 protocol with some restrictions and use masks.

Even though there are not many activities carried out in mosques, we can still maximize our worship at home if we are sick, because today’s conditions are facing the Covid-19 outbreak. But be happy if you can maximize worship at the mosque.

But ironically, under the pretext of the Covid 19 pandemic, this has become a scapegoat for not going to mosques. Meanwhile, the market and entertainment places are crowded. For that, let’s not just spend Ramadan, as if nothing special.

Even if we knew how much wisdom came from the presence of the month of Ramadan, we would really hope that all the other months became Ramadan because of its virtue, the rewards of worship are limitless, the merits of sunnah become mandatory and there is Lailatul Qadar.

Early Ramadan

In filling this month of Ramadan, we can focus on carrying out worship by targeting, for example, Khatam Al-Qur’an and increasing the number of shadaqah.

We become part of those who will enjoy the virtues of Ramadan in the hereafter. Ramadan is a momentum to increase goodness and become a field of charity for Muslim worship. So don’t just let Ramadan go away.

So, the various kinds of people in preparing the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, until long before the arrival of Ramadan have prepared a lot of various targets, schedules, activities and programs during Ramadan.

Let’s try to evaluate the realization of these programs, see the targets that were achieved or not achieved. Given the special content of this holy month of Ramadan.

This is as narrated from Abu Hurairah, Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam said, which means, “Every action that is done by the son of Adam will be multiplied, good deeds will be multiplied by the reward up to 700 times. Allah said: With the condition that fasting is done because of Me (Allah) then I will reward him. Because they abandoned their wish for Me. ” There are two joys for a person who fasts, first when he breaks the fast, and the other when he meets his Lord, and the breath of a person who fasts is better in the presence of Allah than the smell of misk oil, “(Bukhari).

With the various virtues of the verses of the Quran and the Hadiths regarding the fasting of Ramadan, it is unlikely that some of us are unable to carry it out for various reasons.

This is the month we miss. Like in the days of the companions of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam and the scholars of old when we cried and sobbed because they would part with the holy month of Ramadan. That’s because they are so focused and earnest in utilizing every second of Ramadan.

May Allah give us the strength and convenience in carrying out the religious practices of the holy month of Ramadan. Anamiin Ya Rabb. (AT/RE1)

