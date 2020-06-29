Dompet Dhuafa Send Medical Aid for Rohingya Refugees in Aceh

North Aceh, MINA – The humanitarian organization Dompet Dhuafa Aceh send emergency health assistance to Rohingya refugees who are stranded in the coast of North Aceh.

“We brought together the Medical and Health teams to join in the synergy of rolling out assistance in handling the health of Rohingya refugees, especially the elderly, women, and children,” said Dr. Nuril, Head of Dompet Dhuafa Aceh Branch, as stated by the press on Sunday (June 28).

However, the Covid-19 health protocol will still be carried out by the DD Aceh Medical team. Because the Covid-19 pandemic is still worth watching out for.

“All Rohingya refugees have also undergone Rapid Tests and the overall results have been declared non-reactive,” said dr. Nuril.

At present, the 99 Rohingya residents are housed in the former Lhoksemauwe Immigration Office, Aceh.

Of these there are 48 women, 34 children and 17 men. Most are refugees and have been at sea in dangerous conditions for months. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)