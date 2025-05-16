Dompet Dhuafa Aims 35,000 Sacrificial Animals for Remote Areas and Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian humanitarian organization, Dompet Dhuafa (DD) has launched its Qurban Distribution Program (Tebar Hewan Kurban or THK) for 1446 H under the theme “Kurban Se-ngaruh Itu”, aiming to distribute 35,000 sacrificial animals across remote areas in Indonesia and four countries, namely Palestine, Somalia, Myanmar, and Timor Leste.

According to THK Chair Dwi Tanty, the program highlights the deep impact of qurban. “It benefits not only the recipients and donors but also empowers local livestock farmers, guiding them from mere caretakers to independent entrepreneurs,” she said during the “Bincang Hangat” talk show at the Antara News Office in Jakarta.

Since 1994, Dompet Dhuafa has distributed more than 846,000 animals, benefiting nearly 17 million families. Last year alone, THK reached 1.9 million beneficiaries across 168 districts, 30 provinces, and 4 countries.

Ahmad Juwaini, Chairman of the Dompet Dhuafa Foundation Board, emphasized that THK is not merely about meat distribution, but a socio-economic movement. “We promote fair pricing and market access for small-scale farmers, ensuring the economy doesn’t remain in the hands of big capital owners,” he stated.

Taufik Ramadani, DD’s Qurban Partner, noted that livestock farming is becoming a new trend among youth. “Farming is now a lifestyle choice among millennials and Gen Z. Qurban really has that much impact,” he said.

Nutritionist Esti Nurwanti highlighted the importance of meat consumption, especially for pregnant women, in preventing stunting. “Animal protein from Qurban can greatly improve children’s growth and development,” she explained.

According to IDEAS data, the number of Qurban donors in 2024 reached 2.16 million, and while it is slightly projected to decline in 2025, the overall trend remains positive. Advancements in technology and digital payments have made it easier for people to participate in Qurban.

With professional management and a user-friendly digital system, Dompet Dhuafa remains committed to expanding the reach and impact of Qurban, transforming it into a means of community empowerment.

The THK program proves that Qurban is more than an annual religious ritual, it is a driving force for people’s economy and a catalyst for producing independent, community-driven livestock farmers.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

