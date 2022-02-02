Despite the Pandemic, Indonesia-Pakistan Trade Value Increases

Jakarta, MINA- Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia Muhammad Hassan said even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the value of trade cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia tends to increase.

“This actually increased a lot with a possible value of around $3 billion and this year, more than $4 billion,” said Ambassador Hassan in an exclusive interview with the MINA Team at the Pakistan Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He also explained that the increase in the value of trade between the two countries was dominated or ninety percent of Indonesia’s exports to Pakistan.

“We also already have a potential trade agreement between the two countries with 250 and 280 products traded through the agreement,” said Hassan.

Not only in the field of trading in traditional goods, Ambassador Hassan continued, this year Indonesia and Pakistan have also started cooperation in investment and industry.

“Indonesia is a big market with a population of 250 to 280 million people,” he said

According to him, several Indonesian companies are also starting to explore entering Pakistan. Indomie has become the first company to set up their production center in the country.

Because of its very wide scope, Pakistan is not only a country with 220 million people in need, but also a number of countries such as Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries that depend on Pakistan. So this is a good opportunity.

“Then, we have the Newport submission, which goes live, it’s the shortest route along the Central Asian countries,” Hassan added.

Meanwhile in the field of tourism, Ambassador Hassan admitted that there are no direct flights from Jakarta to Islamabad or vice versa, but some Pakistani tourists are familiar with many tourist destinations in Indonesia, such as Bali and others. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)