Despite Occupation Restrictions and Cold Weather, Thousands Perform “Great Al-Fajr” at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians performed the dawn prayer on Friday, at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, in response to the calls of Ribat in Al-Aqsa and in support of the Al-Aqsa residents, despite the restrictions of the Israeli occupation and the cold and rainy weather.

Thousands of Palestinian citizens from Jerusalem, the West Bank and the occupied interior in 1948, including hundreds of women, children and elderly, decided to perform the dawn prayer on the third Friday of the new year inside the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, MINA’s Contribor in Gaza reported.

The occupation forces imposed restrictions on worshipers entering Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform the “Great Al-Fajr” prayer, and prevented a number of Palestinian young men from entering it.

The youth movements in Jerusalem had called for a wide participation in the “Great Al-Fajr” prayer on Friday, under the slogan “Guardians of Al-Aqsa”, in support of the people of Jerusalem and their presence in the courtyards of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In addition, Palestinians are preparing to perform Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in light of daily and continuous calls of Israeli settlers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa to perform Talmudic rituals and listen to explanations about the alleged “temple,” with the participation of Israeli leaders, and with political cover from the extremist right-wing occupation government.

The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, valued the youth’s calls to revive the “Great Al-Fajr” in the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on the people in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the occupied interior to participate in this campaign.

Sheikh Sabri promised that “these blessed calls to revive the Great Al-Fajr are an extension and kind of reminder and motivation for the important duty of Muslims in a blessed spot, which is targeted by the Israeli occupation.”

He said, “It is very important to us that this idea is rooted in Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem, and that it spreads throughout Palestine, not only in the blessed Al-Aqsa or the Ibrahimi Mosque.”

According to a report issued by the Hamas Information Office in the West Bank, the occupied city of Jerusalem witnessed in 2021 the highest Israeli attacks, and the number of settlers who stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque reached 28013, and the number of Palestinians deported from the mosque reached 348. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)