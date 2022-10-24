Delegations from 50 Countries Participate in Conference on Biography of Prophet Muhammad

Riyadh, MINA – Delegations from 50 countries, including muftis, scholars, and ministers participated in the 35th International Conference on the Biography of Prophet Muhammad in Nouakchott on Saturday.

The Muslim World League’s Secretary General Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa was the guest of honor at the event and delivered a speech, Arab News reported.

Al-Issa was awarded the National Order of Merit by the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani and said he was delighted to visit the country.

“I appreciate President El-Ghazouani’s confidence, formal invitation, and hospitality. It was a pleasure to take part in the special edition of the International Conference on Moral Values in the Biography of the Prophet,” Al-Issa said.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)