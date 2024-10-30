Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Strip Surges to 43,163

Gaza, MINA – The number of people killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023, has surged to 43,163, the majority of whom are children and women. Some 101,510 others have been wounded.

Some of victims are still trapped under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are facing difficulties in reaching them due to the continued Israeli attacks, the massive amount of debris and the shortage of fuel and heavy equipment, Wafa reports.

Casualty data in Gaza are incomplete due to the intensive Israeli aggression, the repeated and complete interruption of communication and internet services, lack of fuel and devastated infrastructure, which render it difficult to document figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)