Death Toll of Israeli Aggression, 2,506 Martyrs and 10,400 Wounded

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced, on Sunday evening, the number of victims among the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank had increased to 2,506 martyrs and 10,400 residents were critically injured.

The Ministry of Health explained that since the aggression began on Saturday, currently the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip has increased to 2,450 people, the majority of whom are children and women, while the number of injured victims has reached 9,200 people, while the number of victims in the West Bank has increased There were 56 martyrs due to increasingly intense bullet wounds from the Israeli occupation forces, and more than 1,200 people were injured, Wafa reported.

The occupation forces are still continuing to carry out Operation Iron Sword which targets 200 points in the Gaza Strip causing almost all buildings to be destroyed including many schools, hospitals, regional government buildings, mosques and ancient churches.

Many hospitals were damaged by the occupation’s bomb attacks so they could no longer operate. According to UN data, more than 338,000 Gazans are homeless and taking refuge in UNRWA schools.

In this condition, the Israeli occupation forces cut off the supply of water, electricity, internet and fuel so that more than two million Palestinians in Gaza had difficulty with water, electricity, fuel and food supplies which were running low.

The ministry has prepared all health supplies and medicines to take them to the Gaza Strip, but the occupation authorities have so far refused to take them to the Gaza Strip.(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)