Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza Surges to 41,595 Martyrs

Gaza, MINA – The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7, climbed to 41,595 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 96,251 people.

In a statement which is reported by Palinfo, the health ministry said the Israeli occupation army killed and injured at least 50 Palestinian civilians in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, while a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.

The ministry added that the Israeli army killed and injured a large number of civilians in different areas of Gaza during the past 24 hours, but at least nine martyrs and 41 wounded citizens were transported to hospitals.

The Gaza Strip has been under brutal bombardment since a cross-border operation was launched by Hamas’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, on October 7, 2023.

Besides the large number of casualties and the huge displacement of people, basic food, fuel, water and medical supplies have run out for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the tight Israeli blockade and the massive destruction of infrastructure and facilities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)