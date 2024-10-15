Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Lebanon Surges 2,300

Beirut, MINA – The death toll from Israeli aggression on Lebanon since last October rose to 2,309, with 10,782 others injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Health Ministry said three people were killed and 84 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23, killing at least 1,542 people, injuring over 4,555 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,300 people, most of them women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)