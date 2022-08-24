Death Toll from Floods Reaches 84, Sudan Declares State of Emergency

Khartoum, MINA – The death toll from flash floods in Sudan since the start of the country’s rainy season has climbed to 83, an official said on Tuesday as the downpours continued to inundate villages across the country.

As quoted from The New Arab, Sudanese authorities on Sunday announced a state of emergency in six of the country’s eighteen states in response to the floods.

Brigadier General Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, the spokesman for the Sudanese National Council for Civil Defence said that in addition to the 83 fatalities, 36 people had been injured.

More than 18,200 houses have been “completely destroyed” across the country while around at least 25,600 were partly damaged.

The United Nations said more than 146,200 people have been affected by floods. Footage aired by local media shows rising waters submerging villages.

The western Darfur region and the states of Nile River, White Nile, West Kordofan and South Kordofan are among the hardest hit, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.

Amir Awad, an official dealing with the emergency in Sudan’s central region, said 89 villages had suffered severe damage.

The Sudanese military has made efforts to distribute food and aid to those affected by the floods, according to a statement by the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council.

Several countries have also stated their willingness to help Sudan combat the effect of the floods.

Saudi Arabia is sending food and tents to flood victims, while Qatar’s ambassador to Sudan, Abdul Rahman ben Ali, on Monday took part in efforts to distribute the first shipment of emergency aid to arrive from Doha.

“We began distributing the first batch of assistance, which includes 500 tents and 50 tonnes of food, and more aid will reach those affected in the next few days,” he said.

Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September. More than 80 people were killed last year in flood-related incidents during the rainy season. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)