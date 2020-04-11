Danone Indonesia Tops Up its Relief Fund for COVID-19 Pandemic to 30 Billion Rupiah

Jakarta, MINA – Danone in Indonesia – via Danone AQUA and Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia – doubles its commitment to help supress the spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia by donating a total of 30 Billion Rupiah.

This support will be distributed in the form of fund, Danone products, medical devices, and protective medical gears to various referral hospitals handling COVID-19 in Indonesia.

The fund also aims to support those vulnerable and hardly hit by the current situation.

“We continously monitor and watch the development of COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. The government and public are fighting together in overcoming this pandemic. Hence, we strengthen our commitment to boost effort to help control the virus spread by donating funds and working together with government institutions as well as non government organizations.” Vice President General Secretary Danone Indonesia, Vera Galuh Sugijanto says in Jakarta, Saturday.

To broader its impact, our support will only centralize but also distribute to local areas, added Vera.

“We hope Danone’s factories can coordinate and partner with local government and authorities to develop initiatives that are impactful to local communities. This support aims to help bring health and safety to local medical workers, the less fortunate, elders, pregnant women, and children, who are vulnerable to the negative impact of this pandemic.”

These joint efforts are managed by Danone Indonesia whilst continue to maintain the production and distribution of its hydration and nutrition products like AQUA bottled water and children milk like SGM, Bebelac and Nutrilon.

Production and distribution are done by applying stricter health standards, so that working employees keep providing the best products and services, while still protecting their health and safety.

Earlier last month, Danone Indonesia has distributed 15 Billion Rupiah donation in partnership with various institutions such as LIPI (Indonesia Institute of Sciences) to produce and distribute disinfectant and hand sanitizer, providing assistance through medical devices and medical protective gears with Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital, Hasan Sadikin Hospital, Sulianti Saroso Hospital, DKI Jakarta Provincial, West Java Government, and BNPB (National Disaster Management Authority).

The additional IDR 15 billion new donation – making a total IDR 30 billion donation – will also distributed using similar approach.

Danone Indonesia has also provided products and food packages to help fulfill the hydration and nutrition needs of medical workers, patients, and those impacted through cooperation with Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT), and other supports that have been distributed to Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI), Indonesian Pediatrics Association (IDAI), Community Development UI, and Medical Faculty (FK) UI.

Danone Indonesia also plans to prepare relief and work together with many institutions especially in the form of medical devices and protective medical gear among which will be distributed through Ministry of Health, National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM), and few referral hospitals of COVID-19.(R/R1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)