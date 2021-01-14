Covid-19 Challenging the United States

Washington is a state in the US, in contrast to Washington DC (District of Columbia) which is the capital of the US. Although not as big as New York and California, Washington is home to giant multinational companies such as Microsoft, Boeing and Starbucks. People always travel to the region for business meetings, so it is only logical that the first Covid-19 case in the US came from Washington.

Meanwhile, other US states that seem “rural” and “outback” are those that are not affected, such as Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, West Virginia. In this state easier to find wheat and maize than it is for humans to expect that there are buildings scratching the sky. Maybe because it is separated from interactions with outside, it is difficult for these areas to be infected with Covid-19.

The way Covid-19 virus spreads is undoubtedly like the MLM (Multi Level Marketing) business, also there are the countries most affected by the disease (New York, California, Washington) will remain the largest affected areas, while the slower countries will remain the least affected countries. Like the MLM in the upline will benefit more than those in the downline.

States held by Republicans have fewer Covid-19 cases compared to states held by Democrats. Eight of the ten states affected by Covid-19 are Democrat-controlled: New York, New Jersey, California, Washington, Michigan, Illinois, Louisiana, and Pennyslvania, while Republicans hold only two, Massachusetts and Florida.

The Covid-19 virus does not recognize political parties. But the fact is that each party carries a different ideology. This ideology influences the direction of policy and authority, especially in a situation of this epidemic, in the end the results will be different.

States in the US have their own autonomy, states are given the authority to manage their domestic policies such as regulations, taxes and excise, so they can have their own policies in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak.