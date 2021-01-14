Covid-19 Challenging the United States
By: Rifa Berliana Arifin, Editor in Chief of MINA (Arabic Desk)
The United States is the top country in the case of Covid-19. On 29/3, there were 123,578 cases in the country, the highest number surpassing China 81,439 cases and Italy 92,472 cases.
The population of the United States is 329 million.The third most populous country in the world after China and India. Indonesia is in fourth place after the US. So if the combined population of Britain (66 million), France (67 million), Italy (60 million), Spain (47 million) and Germany (83 million) is not as much as the US.
Currently, Covid-19 has killed more than 2,400 Americans, but the H1N1 virus that occurred in 2009-2010 in the US killed 12,469 people. Lives are still lives, the death toll is huge, but for the US this is not the end of the world.
If we look at a map of the US, the state worst hit by COVID-19 is New York with 52,318 cases. It can be concluded that New York accounts for nearly half of the total Covid-19 cases in the US.
If New York is a country, it would occupy the sixth position with the most cases of COVID-19 after Italy (92,472), China (81,439), Spain (73,235), the US (without New York) and Germany (57,695).
Apart from New York, the states most affected by Covid-19 are the states that are most “globalized” such as California and Washington. The two states have always been a magnet for people visiting the United States, because there are Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Silicon Valley, the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Empire State Building, Manhattan, Central Park, Harlem, Brooklyn.
In addition, New York is also the center of world attention politically and economically. It is as if the capital of the world, because the UN Headquarters is in this metropolitan city. Thousands of foreign diplomats are based here. So many foreign nationals from various countries and international organizations, are in contact with the UN Headquarters. New York is also one of the largest stock markets in the world known as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). And now politically, President Donald Trump is also from New York.